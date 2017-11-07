£50m student tower approved in Manchester

Unite Students, specialist manager and developer of student accommodation, has received planning permission to build a 573-bed property in Manchester city centre.

The £50m tower block will be built on New Wakefield Street, an established area for student accommodation in the city. Completion is expected in 2020.

Bowmer & Kirkland has been tipped to be main contractor for the 30-storey tower. Architect is Simpson Haugh.

The site at 1-5 New Wakefield Street currently comprises of two buildings, the Sound Control nightclub and a building that is currently empty. These buildings will be demolished to make way for the proposed development.

Unite already has five properties in Manchester, providing rooms for more than 2,300 students, which will grow to 2,900 on completion of this new scheme.

This consent takes Unite’s total development pipeline to be delivered in the next three years to 6,500 beds.

Group property director Richard Simpson said: "Manchester has the largest student population in the UK after London with two high quality universities, making it a strong market for Unite Students. We are very proud to build on our presence in such a fantastic city."