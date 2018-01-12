Accord expands offsite production

West Midlands housing association Accord is building a £1m factory to make timber frames for houses.

Accord plans to move production of its LoCal closed panel timber frames from its current location in Beechdale, Walsall, to a new 56,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in nearby Aldridge.

Commercial director Alan Yates said: “Building on our six years successful experience of offsite manufacturing, Accord’s vision is to increase production of our timber framed homes through our very successful LoCaL Homes business. We have ambitious plans for our new factory which is now under construction and which will enable us to increase annual production to over 1,000 homes per year. We are experiencing real growth in the business by working in partnership with other housing associations and local authorities across the country. Accord is investing over £1m in developing the new factory, including high value manufacturing equipment, and we will be able to both meet future orders and create more jobs for local people too.”

The LoCaL Homes factory in Aldridge is expected to go into production in spring 2018 and in addition to manufacturing more homes, the new factory will also manufacture additional products and components.

Chief executive Chris Handy added: “With this amazing new factory facility, we will be able to commence manufacture of our own windows and our new ‘H-pod’, which is an integrated kitchen and bathroom unit that will sit within the panelised structure. We will also be able to further develop our spoke factory concept, setting up other factories in partnership with others by offering a turnkey solution.”