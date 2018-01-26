Aecom and ESFA launch joint apprenticeship scheme

The Education & Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) has joined forces with construction consultant Aecom for what is said to be a “unique” apprenticeship programme.

Apprentices on the Aecom/ESFA programme gain experience in client, consultant and contractor roles through a series of rotations to give a broader understanding of the construction industry.

ESFA and Aecom have each taken on three new apprentices who will rotate placements. It is the first collaboration of its kind between the ESFA and its supply chain.

During the induction week, the six new recruits visited the Department for Education offices in Whitehall where they heard from current apprentices in ESFA Capital and visited a Priority School Building Programme project. They also visited Aecom’s Aldgate Tower office, meeting leaders, other apprentices and heard from Aecom’s Strategy Plus team.

Over the four and a half-year scheme, apprentices will work towards securing membership of the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) and spend one day a week studying towards a BSc in Construction Management at Reading University’s College of Estate Management. At the end of the apprenticeship they will have a degree, RICS membership and knowledge of both public and private sector projects.

The programme is being championed by Aecom managing director Richard Whitehead and ESFA director of capital Mike Green.

Richard Whitehead said: “Our relationship with the ESFA has the potential to revolutionise the relationship between client and major service providers in our industry.”