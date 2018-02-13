Aecom team wins Boston airport design

A team of Aecom and Luis Vidal & Architects has been awarded the design contract for modernisation of Terminal E at Boston Logan International Airport in the USA.

Aecom is the prime consultant and architect/engineer of record, while Luis Vidal & Architects is the vision architect for the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) project.

Aecom will provide full architectural and engineering design services to Massport for work on over 400,000 square feet of new and renovated terminal space. Key program elements include renovations to the existing terminal, upgrades to the ticketing and international arrivals, a new passenger security checkpoint, airline clubs, baggage systems, concession space and a new, central, multi-storey ‘great hall’.

As one of the busiest airports in the US, Boston Logan will be prepared to meet customer expectation and demand well into the future,” said Terry Rookard, principal architect and senior vice president with Aecom architecture in Boston.

“Elegance and welcoming are the two words that come to my mind when I think of Boston,” said Luis Vidal. “When designing Massport’s extension to Terminal E, we wanted these words to become part of its DNA.”

Renovations to the existing international arrivals and customs hall will use a combination of roof and window designs to maximize natural light and efficiency.

The roof, designed following the sun’s path, features two skylights facing north, in the form of eyelashes, protecting the interior from direct sun exposure. On the south, openings face downtown Boston to offer departing passengers a last view of its skyline.

The completed terminal will seek LEED Gold status from the US Green Building Council.