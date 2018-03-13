Alcan site renewal moves to next stage

With demolition complete, brownfield developer Harworth Group is preparing to start ground engineering works on the site of a former aluminium plant in Northumberland.

Lynefield Park, an industrial site at Lynemouth, Northumberland, is one of the largest brownfield regeneration projects in the northeast. An 18-month demolition and excavation programme has cleared more than 175 acres of brownfield land for 1.3m sq ft of industrial development at the former Alcan aluminium plant.

Alcan ceased production six years ago and Harworth Group bought the site three years ago to redevelop it.

Demolition work carried out so far has included the removal of the pot rooms, associated buildings and extensive ground clearance where the smelter plant’s chimneys once stood. Harworth plans to start a phased, four-stage ground engineering and earth moving programme to prepare more than 40 acres of land for the approved development using 400,000m³ of inert engineered fill.

Director Eddie Peat said: “Given the size, scale and nature of the site, this has been a complex operation but now demolition is complete, we’re looking to enter the next phase of engineering work soon. Our aim is to generate growth, attract new investment and encourage large organisations to the North East and Lynefield Park could be a real catalyst for the region, its economy and the wider business community.

“This next stage will start summer 2018 and will allow land to be prepared, filled and released for development in a phased approach, especially in relation to bespoke-build units. We expect engineering works for individual areas to be carried out over a 12 months period.”