ALE installs floating wind turbine

ALE has carried out the installation of components for France’s first floating wind turbine.

The demonstrator project is being built inside the harbour at Saint Nazaire.

ALE’s task was part of the pre-commissioning works for the Floatgen demonstrator. It was appointed by Ideol to install components for the 2MW V80 wind turbine generator. The floating foundation was berthed at the Quai des Charbonniers, Saint Nazaire.

“This was a unique job for ALE and the first time we have undertaken such a complex scope of work in this sector,” said ALE project manager Antonio Martin Garcia. “We were able to provide a bespoke solution for this challenging operation and by providing experienced operators with expertise in each discipline, including the installation, ballasting, and lifting, as well as coordination we could ensure smooth project management.”