News » International » Alstom team wins Tel Aviv signalling contract » published 9 Nov 2017
Alstom team wins Tel Aviv signalling contract
Alstom is to supply the signalling and train control systems for the new Tel Aviv Tramway Red Line project is Israel.
It has signed a €90m (£79.5m) contract with Metropolitan Mass Transit System (NTA). The contract includes the development, manufacture, procurement, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, warranty and maintenance of the signalling and train control for the 90-vehicle system. The maintenance services cover a period of 10 years plus an option of six additional years and an option for supplying the signalling systems for an additional of 30 vehicles.
The 24km Red Line will begin operations in October 2021, and is planned to service approximately 200,000 passengers every day. The route includes a 12km-long tunnel section under the cities of Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan and Bnei Brak.
"I congratulate Alstom for joining the national project of building the mass transit system in greater Tel Aviv,” said NTA CEO, Yehuda Bar-On. “This is a meaningful stepping stone on the way to the Red Line, which will be operational in four years.”
This article was published on 9 Nov 2017 (last updated on 9 Nov 2017).