Another committee created to promote best practice

The government has announced the creation of a new Transport Infrastructure Efficiency Taskforce to promote best practice in procurement.

The Transport Infrastructure Efficiency Taskforce (TIET) has been set up to oversee delivery of the Transforming Infrastructure Performance (TIP) programme and the Transport Infrastructure Efficiency Strategy (TIES), alongside the Infrastructure & Projects Authority (IPA) and the Construction Leadership Council (CLC).

The TIP programme sets out how the National Infrastructure & Construction Pipeline (NICP) will be delivered. The TIES sets out seven core challenges to boost efficiency and productivity.

Creation of the TIET coincides with publication of the latest version of the NICP, setting out projects for the next 10 years.

The TIET is another vehicle for the government to intervene in the construction industry, as outlined in its industrial strategy. The TIET will seek to persuade construction clients not to simply choose the lowest bids but to consider whole life costs. It will also push for the wider adoption of offsite construction and prefabrication.

The TIES has been produced by Crossrail, Highways England, HS2 Ltd, Network Rail, Transport for London and the Department for Transport.

The TIET is chaired by Crossrail chief executive Andrew Wolstenholme, who is also co-chair of the Construction Leadership Council (CLC).

Andrew Wolstenholme said: “The Transforming Infrastructure Performance programme presents a huge opportunity for the industry and government to reap the economic gains from improving productivity during the delivery of the UK’s £600 billion infrastructure pipeline. Transport is a huge part of that.

“I am delighted that the IPA, DfT and CLC are working closely to encourage construction clients to procure on the basis of whole life value, deliver more industry led innovation, develop the skills we need for the future and give the UK a competitive advantage in exporting new technologies and expertise. I am proud to chair the Transport Infrastructure Efficiency Taskforce which will ensure these strategies are brought to life across the transport sector.

“It all adds up to better economic and social infrastructure, as well as more homes, delivered quicker, at better value and more sustainably than ever before, underpinning the UK’s growth and providing jobs all over the UK.”

Transport secretary Chris Grayling said: “We’re undertaking the most ambitious improvements in our transport network this country has seen for decades. But we must also drive forward plans to ensure these infrastructure projects are completed on time and on budget.

“World-leading projects such as Crossrail, the Ordsall Chord and the huge investment programme in our major roads show that Britain can deliver on time and on budget, boosting jobs and growth and creating new opportunities across the nation. But we want to do better. This strategy shows the way and sets out our standards for how we will do more and better in future.”

Glossary: your helpful guide to all those acronyms

CLC – Construction Leadership Council

TIET – Transport Infrastructure Efficiency Taskforce

TIES – Transport Infrastructure Efficiency Strategy

TIP – Transforming Infrastructure Performance

IPA – Infrastructure & Projects Authority

NICP – National Infrastructure & Construction Pipeline

DfT – Department for Transport