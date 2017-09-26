Another Edinburgh office scheme for ISG

ISG has been contracted Knight Property Group for its £8m Four North refurbishment scheme at 4 North Street in Edinburgh.

Formerly known as Edinburgh House, the building in St Andrew Square was purchased by the Knight Property Group in April 2016.

ISG will carry out an extensive refurbishment and reconfiguration of the eight-storey building to deliver 41,000 sq ft of Cat A office accommodation on lower ground, ground and six upper floors.

Key structural upgrades include the relocation of the existing lift core and the addition of a stepped back steel frame extension at roof level to provide a new floor.

ISG already has another project just metres away. Only three months ago we reported that ISG had won a contract to make over the Mint building, in the southeast corner of St Andrews Square.

ISG regional managing director Andy McLinden said: “Demand for high specification office accommodation is outstripping supply in Edinburgh and, with limited opportunities, there is rising demand to optimise existing property assets. Smart reconfiguration solutions and architecturally sensitive extensions will continue to play an important role in satisfying the growing demand for space in our cities and this area is a core specialisation of our business.”