App for selecting concrete bridge beams

Nottinghamshire’s ABM Precast has developed an app that helps designers and estimators select pre-stressed concrete bridge beams.

The user answers six questions and is given an instant recommendation of concrete bridge beam configuration along with data on the key engineering elements.

ABM business development manager Mike Sanderson said: “Engineers can still work their way through our data book if they wish, but the app is designed to give a speedy and reliable answer in a fraction of the time. The user just inputs details such as the clear span, width, overall depth, bridge configuration, deck toping depth and edge detail required and the program makes a selection from nearly 150 available beam types.”

The app is available from the Apple Store and Google Play Store by searching ABM Precast.