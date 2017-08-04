News » UK » App for selecting concrete bridge beams » published 4 Aug 2017
App for selecting concrete bridge beams
Nottinghamshire’s ABM Precast has developed an app that helps designers and estimators select pre-stressed concrete bridge beams.
The user answers six questions and is given an instant recommendation of concrete bridge beam configuration along with data on the key engineering elements.
ABM business development manager Mike Sanderson said: “Engineers can still work their way through our data book if they wish, but the app is designed to give a speedy and reliable answer in a fraction of the time. The user just inputs details such as the clear span, width, overall depth, bridge configuration, deck toping depth and edge detail required and the program makes a selection from nearly 150 available beam types.”
The app is available from the Apple Store and Google Play Store by searching ABM Precast.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 4 Aug 2017 (last updated on 4 Aug 2017).