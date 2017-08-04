Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu November 23 2017

News » UK » App for selecting concrete bridge beams » published 4 Aug 2017

App for selecting concrete bridge beams

Nottinghamshire’s ABM Precast has developed an app that helps designers and estimators select pre-stressed concrete bridge beams.

The Bridge Beam Selector app Above: The Bridge Beam Selector app

The user answers six questions and is given an instant recommendation of concrete bridge beam configuration along with data on the key engineering elements.

ABM business development manager Mike Sanderson said: “Engineers can still work their way through our data book if they wish, but the app is designed to give a speedy and reliable answer in a fraction of the time. The user just inputs details such as the clear span, width, overall depth, bridge configuration, deck toping depth and edge detail required and the program makes a selection from nearly 150 available beam types.”

The app is available from the Apple Store and Google Play Store by searching ABM Precast.

 

 

This article was published on 4 Aug 2017 (last updated on 4 Aug 2017).

