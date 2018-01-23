News » Up To £20m » APP to build Exeter car showroom » published 23 Jan 2018
APP to build Exeter car showroom
Leeds-based APP Construction has been appointed to build a £10m showroom in Exeter for southwest car dealer group Vospers.
The 45,000 sq ft site is the largest at the recently opened Matford Green Business Park in Exeter. The new Vospers showroom will include sales and service facilities for Mazda, Jeep, Fiat and Alfa Romeo. It will also include a FordStore, showcasing Mustang, RS and Vignale, as well as a dedicated Transit Centre.
APP Construction director John White said: “APP's experience and attention to detail will ensure Vospers have outstanding facilities in Exeter. We already have our expert team at Matford Green and will be working with local contractors and specialists to deliver this exciting project during 2018."
The project team also includes architect Dawson Williamson, structural engineer LB Design, and employers' agent Dickson Powell Partnership.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 23 Jan 2018 (last updated on 23 Jan 2018).