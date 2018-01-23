Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Wed January 24 2018

published 23 Jan 2018

APP to build Exeter car showroom

Leeds-based APP Construction has been appointed to build a £10m showroom in Exeter for southwest car dealer group Vospers.

CGI of Vospers' new Exeter showroom Above: CGI of Vospers' new Exeter showroom

The 45,000 sq ft site is the largest at the recently opened Matford Green Business Park in Exeter. The new Vospers showroom will include sales and service facilities for Mazda, Jeep, Fiat and Alfa Romeo. It will also include a FordStore, showcasing Mustang, RS and Vignale, as well as a dedicated Transit Centre.

APP Construction director John White said: “APP's experience and attention to detail will ensure Vospers have outstanding facilities in Exeter. We already have our expert team at Matford Green and will be working with local contractors and specialists to deliver this exciting project during 2018."

The project team also includes architect Dawson Williamson, structural engineer LB Design, and employers' agent Dickson Powell Partnership.

 

This article was published on 23 Jan 2018 (last updated on 23 Jan 2018).

