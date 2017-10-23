Approval for colliery regeneration plan

Outline planning permission has been given to the construction of 800 new homes on a former colliery site in Nottinghamshire.

Harworth Group, which specialises in regenerating brownfield sites, has secured a resolution to grant planning permission for a mixed-use redevelopment of the former Thoresby Colliery near Sherwood Forest.

The 450-acre site will provide up to 800 new homes and 250,000 sq ft of employment space, through the consent granted by Newark & Sherwood District Council. The current masterplan provides for new housing, a retirement village, a primary school, a 25-acre business park, leisure facilities and a 300-acre country park.

The first phase of residential land, for approximately 150 homes, is expected to be ready for sale to housebuilders as serviced plots towards the end of 2018. It is anticipated that it will take around 10 years to fully develop the site.

Harworth acquired the site in October 2015, following the closure of the colliery – the last deep mine in the Midlands – in July 2015. The last two years have been spent on site safety and security works, including demolishing redundant industrial structures.