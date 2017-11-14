Arcadis and Caledonian form prefab alliance

Construction consultant Arcadis has signed a partnership deal with offsite construction specialist Caledonian to design and make modular housing.

Arcadis plans to work with Caledonian to develop new modular designs and to build additional capacity in the commercial and technical delivery of new housing.

The idea is that Arcadis support in design and construction management will allow Caledonian to focus on building its manufacturing and delivery capacity.

Arcadis has recruited Jim Totton from Aecom to head up the development of its modular strategy. He has the job title of technical director for modular buildings design and delivery, which is the same job he did at Aecom. He will work across all sectors, but particularly housing and education, with a focus on further developing Arcadis’ ability to support its clients in the delivery of prefabricated solutions and modular buildings.

Marcus Fagent, Arcadis managing director for public buildings, said: “In the last three years we have played a leading role in developing prefabrication technologies, to the extent that it is now the default technical solution for all education buildings. We are now seeing this success starting to be replicated in the residential sector. Jim has unparalleled technical knowledge of prefabrication and will work with our design and commercial teams to strengthen our ability to deliver manufactured options and results for our clients.”

Caledonian chief executive Paul Lang added: “We have a strong history of collaboration with Arcadis. This partnership enables us to leverage design and delivery resources from a large multi-disciplined consultancy to jointly develop precision manufactured solutions for the residential sector.”