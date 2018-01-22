Arcadis picked for Australian bypass

Planning is getting under way for a 4.5km bypass in New South Wales, Australia, following the award of a contract to Arcadis Australia Pacific.

The contract for the planning works for Tenterfield Heavy Vehicle Bypass includes a review of environmental factors and scoping out the detailed design for the project.

Planning work is expected to take about three years to complete.

“After a competitive process six applications were received to carry out planning work and it’s great to announce the successful tenderer for the planning stage,” said New South Wales minister for roads, maritime and freight Melinda Pavey.

The existing road is narrow, has several pedestrian crossings and a 40km/h speed restriction through the town centre. The bypass will remove heavy vehicles from the town’s main street.

Deputy prime minister, minister for infrastructure and transport and federal member for New England Barnaby Joyce said the Australian Government provided AU$10m (£5.8m) for the planning work in the 2017-18 federal budget. “We’ve got our money rolling out the door to get this project happening. Today’s announcement is one of the first steps in the process and it shows there is real momentum behind the project,” said Joyce. He added that it will take some time to complete the planning works, given the scope of the project.