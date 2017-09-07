Arcadis snaps up Aecom’s digital director

Arcadis has appointed David Glennon as UK head of digital, to see the company makes best use of new and emerging digital tools and technologies.

David Glennon joins Arcadis from rival consultant Aecom, where he was director of digital project delivery responsible for creating and implementing digital strategy across Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. Before this, he worked for Mott MacDonald and Lend Lease.

“From artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicles, through to BIM, virtual reality, and the use of big data, the increasing automation and digitisation of the construction industry is forming a major part of our day-to-day landscape,” he said. “We need to be ready to embrace these changes, and it’s an exciting time to be joining a company with the ambition and capabilities of Arcadis.”

Arcadis UK chief operating officer Peter Madden added: “David is a key strategic appointment and signals our intent to expand our digital capabilities across all sectors. He brings huge experience and knowledge in what will be a major area for our business moving forward. As new technologies come to the fore, it will become increasingly important to ensure that our business is equipped for this new digital age.”