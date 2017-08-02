Atkins picked for Denver airport road scheme

Atkins is to manage a 10-year project that will reduce congestion on a key road serving Denver International Airport in the USA.

The 11.1-mile Peña Boulevard is the primary access route for travellers, and airline and airport employees.

Under the US$22m (£16.6m) 10-year contract, Atkins will serve as programme manager, leading a support team that will assist DEN’s airport infrastructure management staff as improvements on Peña Boulevard are implemented. Projects will involve reconstruction, widening and geometric enhancements to improve safety and operations.

“Expanding and repairing Peña Boulevard is a significant undertaking that will reduce congestion, increase transportation efficiency and help the airport prepare for future demands,” said Daniel Liddle, program manager, who will lead the effort for Atkins.

Nearly 58.3 million passengers travelled through the airport in 2016, making it the 6th busiest in the US and more than doubling initial numbers when the facility opened in 1995. Current projections indicate more than 90 million passenger trips are anticipated by 2040.