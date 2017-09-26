News » International » Atkins wins role on Saudi wastewater PPP » published 26 Sep 2017
Atkins wins role on Saudi wastewater PPP
Atkins has won an advisory role as part of a consortium improving wastewater infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.
The work for the state-owned National Water Company (NWC) involves three privatisation projects serving seven million inhabitants in Jeddah, Dammam and the Northern Border. Atkins is part of a consortium that is led by financial consultant Mizuho Bank and supported by legal consultant White & Case.
Francois-Xavier Basselot, Atkins’ market director for water in the Middle East, said: “With strong economic development and a rising population, the current sanitation infrastructure across the Kingdom is not adequate and needs to be expanded. Through these flagship projects, the NWC, with support from the consortium, will bring much needed improvements to the environment, ecology and public health for the citizens of Saudi Arabia.”
Currently only a low percentage of the wastewater produced in the country is collected by the existing network and treated. The projects will be developed using a build-operate-transfer/build-operate-own (BOT/BOO) model to finance the construction of wastewater treatment facilities.
Atkins will provide advice on public-private collaboration as well as technical requirements such as conceptual design of the wastewater treatment plant facilities, environmental impact review and guidance, or procurement and bid evaluation support.
