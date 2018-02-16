Balfour Beatty and Fluor scoop £1.4bn US people-mover

A joint venture led by Balfour Beatty and Flour has landed a US$1.95bn (£1.4bn) contract for an automated people-mover at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

The contract for Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) involves designing, building, financing, operating and maintaining the 2.25km above-ground system, which will connect the central terminal area to a future facility for rental cars. The project includes the construction of six stations and a vehicle maintenance facility. Up to nine trains will operate simultaneously and there will be moving walkways to the terminals and car parks.

The design and build element of the contract has been awarded to the LAX Integrated Express Solutions (LINXS) joint venture, comprising Balfour Beatty (30%), Fluor Corporation (30%), Flatiron West (20%) and Dragados USA (20%).

LINXS equity members include Balfour Beatty Investments (27%), Fluor Enterprises (27%), Hochtief PPP Solutions GmbH (18%), ACS Infrastructure Development (18%) and Bombardier Transportation (Holdings) USA (10%). The project represents Balfour Beatty Investments' first major public-private partnership (P3) in the US civil infrastructure market.

Leo Quinn, Balfour Beatty Group chief executive, said: "This award at LAX, one of the world's busiest airports, recognises our expertise and track record for delivering critical transportation infrastructure."

