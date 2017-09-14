Balfour Beatty gets £36m extension to motorway contract

Balfour Beatty has secured a £36m extension to its existing managing agent contract (MAC) for the M1-A1 Link Road (Lofthouse to Bramham) on behalf of Connect Roads, for ultimate customer Highways England.

Under the new deal, Balfour Beatty will continue its operations and maintenance services through to March 2026 on this 18-mile motorway between the M1 and M62 south and east of Leeds, and the A1 (M) south of Wetherby.

Highways England awarded a design, build, finance and operate (DBFO) contract to Connect Roads in 1996, alongside the operations of the A30/A35 and A50 DBFO contracts. Balfour Beatty acts as Connect Roads operator on each of these three DBFO concessions.

Works undertaken by Balfour Beatty include network management, technical inspections, routine and cyclical maintenance, asset management and lifecycle maintenance, including pavement, structures, geotechnical, highway lighting and signs, vehicle restraint and road markings.

The appointment is barely a surprise. Connect Roads is ultimately owned by Balfour Beatty, via a complex web of entities including Balfour Beatty Infrastructure Investments Ltd, A-Roads Investments Ltd, BIIF Bidco Ltd, BIIF Parentco, BIIF Issuerco Ltd, BIIF Holdco Ltd and BIIF GP Ltd.

However, highways director Phil Clifton said that Balfour Beatty keeping the contract was “testament to our dedication to providing and maintaining a safe road network”.