Balfour Beatty in £295m HK win

Balfour Beatty’s 50:50 Far East joint venture has won a contract worth about HK$3bn (£295m) for a waterfront residential complex in Hong Kong.

Gammon Construction will build medium-rise residential blocks and four houses with a two-level basement overlooking Tai Po’s Tolo Harbour in northern Hong Kong, on behalf of Great Eagle Group.

As part of the works, Gammon will use technology including 3D scanning and building information modelling (BIM) to generate and manage project data to enhance construction efficiencies.

Works are scheduled for completion by the end of 2019 and at peak construction will employ 1,000 people.