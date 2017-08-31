Balfour boss quits Leadership Council

Balfour Beatty chief executive Leo Quinn has resigned from the Construction Leadership Council after little more than a year.

Leo Quinn joined the government-sponsored Construction Leadership Council (CLC) in April 2016, taking the place of Laing O’Rourke’s Anna Stewart as leader of the skills workstream.

The Construction Leadership Council, created in 2013, is a panel of industry executives that provides advice to ministers. The skills workstream is tasked with supporting the government’s aim of creating three million apprenticeships by 2020, by reforming apprenticeship training from recruitment through to retention.

Balfour Beatty denied that Mr Quinn’s resignation had anything to do with his recent well-publicised criticism of the Construction Industry Training Board, which ministers back but he wants to see lose the current consensus vote.

In a statement, the company said: “Having delivered the Skills workstream report in July and taking into account his other important long-term commitments, including The 5% Club, Leo suggested to the CLC that the moment had come to transition his role on the CLC skills workstream to new leadership. Balfour Beatty will of course continue its support and engagement with government on key sector issues including the industry’s skills shortage.”

It added: “There is absolutely no link to the CITB comments at all.”

CLC minutes show that, since joining the council, Mr Quinn had attended five of its meetings and missed only one.