Balfour takes over Carillion gritting service

Manchester City Council has draughted in Balfour Beatty to deliver gritting services previously provided but bust competitor Carillion.

Balfour Beatty Living Places has stepped in at short notice, following Carillion going into liquidation in January. It is contracted until the end of the winter maintenance season in April, after which the city council will review its plans.

Steve Helliwell, Balfour Beatty Living Places managing director, said: “Throughout the winter period, Balfour Beatty Living Places undertakes essential winter maintenance activities for local authorities across the UK. We have a robust fleet of gritting vehicles, equipped with the latest tracking and route planning technology, and our gritting teams are on standby 24/7. We are delighted to extend this service provision to Manchester City Council and look forward to delivering extensive benefits to the Council and local community for the remainder of the winter period.”