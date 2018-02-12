News » UK » Balfour takes over Carillion gritting service » published 12 Feb 2018
Balfour takes over Carillion gritting service
Manchester City Council has draughted in Balfour Beatty to deliver gritting services previously provided but bust competitor Carillion.
Balfour Beatty Living Places has stepped in at short notice, following Carillion going into liquidation in January. It is contracted until the end of the winter maintenance season in April, after which the city council will review its plans.
Steve Helliwell, Balfour Beatty Living Places managing director, said: “Throughout the winter period, Balfour Beatty Living Places undertakes essential winter maintenance activities for local authorities across the UK. We have a robust fleet of gritting vehicles, equipped with the latest tracking and route planning technology, and our gritting teams are on standby 24/7. We are delighted to extend this service provision to Manchester City Council and look forward to delivering extensive benefits to the Council and local community for the remainder of the winter period.”
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 12 Feb 2018 (last updated on 12 Feb 2018).