BAM Clough to advise on Australian ship lift

BAM Clough Joint Venture has been appointed to provide advice during the initial design of a ship lift in Darwin, Australia.

The long-established JV has won the contract to provide technical support and constructability input during front-end engineering design works for the ship lift and marine industries project.

The contract award comes after the signing of a project development agreement between the Northern Territory Government and Northern Ship Support, a subsidiary of the Paspaley Group, with BAM Clough working as part of the initial bidding group.

Clough CEO and managing director Peter Bennett said “We are pleased to be working with the Northern Territory Government and Paspaley in this project’s early phases. The project has excellent potential to reinforce Darwin’s Defence presence and services capability.”

The ship lift and marine industries project represents an AU$100m (£59m) investment by the Northern Territory Government into major projects that will boost the local economy. The proposed project will include a ship lift facility for lifting vessels from the water for dry docking and maintenance works and a hardstand area that will be available for ship repair and maintenance works.

The project will have the capacity to lift vessels more than 90m in length, including the Australian Defence Forces’ new offshore patrol vessel fleet.