BAM gets go-ahead for Dover leisure centre
BAM starts work on site building a new £26m leisure centre in Dover.
Dover District Council gave final approval to the project this week, allowing construction to start on the 2.1ha site in Whitfield.
The new leisure centre is expected to open in 2019, replacing the current 40-year old Dover Leisure Centre.
The new Dover District Leisure Centre will have a competition standard eight-lane swimming pool with seating for 250 spectators. There will also be a learner pool with moveable floor, a four-court sports hall, squash courts, multi-function room, fitness gym with 120 stations, fitness studios, a climbing wall and a café. The plans also include two outdoor 3G artificial pitches for five-a-side football and a minimum of 250 parking spaces.
This article was published on 13 Sep 2017 (last updated on 13 Sep 2017).