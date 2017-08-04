BAM picked for Cologne medical research centre

Royal BAM Group’s German building subsidiary has won a contract for a medical research centre in Cologne.

The Centre for Molecular Medicine Cologne (ZMMK) has commissioned BAM Deutschland to build the laboratory and research building under a €35m (£31.5m) contract.

The medical research centre has a gross floor area of over 12,000m2 and was designed by Medfacilities, a subsidiary of the University Hospital of Cologne specialising in the development, planning, building and operation of real estate for healthcare, research and education. The works start this month and are expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

BAM Deutschland is also building a new oncology treatment centre at the University Hospital in Cologne. This seven-storey building was designed by Medfacilities in cooperation with Kadawittfeldarchitektur, which has carried out the façade design.