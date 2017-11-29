News » International » BAM picked for Dutch innovation hub » published 29 Nov 2017
BAM picked for Dutch innovation hub
BAM Bouw en Techniek been appointed for the construction of two buildings on a Dutch innovation campus.
The multi-tenanted buildings will be on the Brightlands Chemelot Campus in Sittard-Geleen in the south-eastern part of the Netherlands.
The buildings are designed to form a flexible working environment. In total both buildings will provide approximately 18,000m2 of offices, laboratories and teaching and meeting rooms.
Both buildings are based on one basic design that is mirrored. BAM is responsible for the engineering and construction of both buildings.
Construction work will start in January 2018 and is scheduled to take a year. A single BAM project team is taking care of the integrated engineering for construction and M&E work, allowing the project to be built in a particularly short time.
This article was published on 29 Nov 2017 (last updated on 29 Nov 2017).