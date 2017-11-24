BAM picked for Gwent Police HQ

BAM Construction has been handed a contract, value unconfirmed at this stage, to build a new headquarters for Gwent Police in Cwmbran.

Work is expected to start on site around May 2018 after clearing planning.

The two stage design and build project includes a number of design options, which will be developed by BAM with the Office of the Police & Crime Commissioner for Gwent and Gwent Police through to a planning submission.

The lead designer is Atkins and proposals include a significant amount of external works to create roads and access.

The scheme was competitively tendered under SEWSCAP – the South East Wales Schools Capital Working Group framework. The client is the Police & Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Gwent, Jeff Cuthbert.

Craig Allen, BAM’s Cardiff-based construction director with responsibility for South Wales, said: “Across the UK BAM has a strong suite of high profile law and order schemes, having created the new Humberside Police HQ and the new Metropolitan Police HQs. Our facilities management business manages services inside police HQs. This experience informs our ability to deliver these high quality new facilities for Gwent and adds to our extremely strong and historic portfolio of schemes in South Wales.”

Gwent PCC Jeff Cuthbert said: “Building this new headquarters is the most effective, efficient and economical way to ensure Gwent Police is fit for purpose for the future and can continue to deliver a quality service for the people of Gwent. Once completed, the new HQ will serve our residents and Gwent Police officers and staff well for decades to come. The construction project will also have a positive impact on the community and the local economy in terms of the supplies and materials required and the training and employment opportunities which will be generated.”