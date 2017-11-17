Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Thu November 23 2017

News » International » BAM picked for high-tech printing HQ » published 17 Nov 2017

BAM picked for high-tech printing HQ

BAM has been appointed to deliver the new headquarters for Dutch high-tech printing company - and Canon subsidiary - Océ.

Océ’s new headquarters will be built near the current offices in Venlo in the south-eastern part of the Netherlands and will provide approximately 15,500m2 of floor space – mainly workspace and a visitor centre – accommodating 550 employees.

The architectural design by Broekbakema is based on green, public spaces within the building as central meeting points to connect employees across all departments and visitors. These ‘green plazas’ are designed as courtyards and each plaza is connected to the office wings and to the other plazas.

Océ, which was founded in 1877, now specialises in digital imaging, industrial printing and collaborative business services; its mission includes accelerating the uptake of digital print technologies. The Canon group company operates a global network of R&D centres intended to connect emerging digital print technologies to future markets.

 

This article was published on 17 Nov 2017 (last updated on 17 Nov 2017).

