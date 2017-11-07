BAM tops contract league table in October

The Builders’ Conference BCLive league table recorded an unexpected rally in October, with the monthly total of new construction contracts signed topping £4.6bn.

October’s winner was BAM, picking up nine contracts with a combined value of £645m. The largest of these is a £500m contract for a new build hospital on the St James Hospital Campus in Eire, which although in a foreign country, and perhaps should therefore technically not have been included, it is to be undertaken by BAM UK together with BAM Kildare.

A large hospital contract also helped propel John Sisk & Son into second position on the BCLive league table for October 2017 –the £190m contract to build a new clinical building at London's Great Ormond Street Hospital.

With 12 contract wins worth a combined £198.8m, Galliford Try took the number three position. Galliford Try’s biggest signing for the month was a £52m deal for the construction of 440 new homes for Legal & General Group in Walthamstow, east London.

It is unusual to see 11 companies sign more than £100m worth of business during a single month, but that is what happened in October 2017, as can be seen in the table below.

Sir Robert McAlpine, Kier, Morgan Sindall, Willmott Dixon, Interserve and Forrest all booked orders of more than £100m during the month, as did house-builders Countryside Properties and Barratt Homes.



Full details will be in the November 2017 issue of The Construction Index magazine.