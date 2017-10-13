Banksmen issued with bodycams for protection

All banksmen directly employed by Aggregate Industries Contracting are now fitted with cameras strapped to their uniforms in a bid to protect them from abuse and confrontation.

Aggregate Industries has invested more than £20,000 kitting out banksmen with bodycams.

The cameras record inductions, deliveries and any incidents. The company says that there are two benefits: the footage will be reviewed and best practice shared, with improvements made where required to increase visibility of health and safety; secondly, the cameras are expected to assist in monitoring customer care and deterring confrontation.

Paddy Murphy, managing director of contracting services at Aggregate Industries said: “In order for any site to operate effectively and for the community to be served efficiently, our employees must feel safe at all times. We have therefore invested extensively in ensuring all of our banksmen are equipped with bodycams; this is particularly important for those working late at night or on their own.

“Whilst the vast majority of the public behave in a respectful manner and appreciate the work that our employees are doing, a small minority can overstep the mark, so these cameras, we hope, will help act as a deterrent.

“In addition, the bodycams will provide invaluable information, in terms of showcasing issues which must be addressed and areas for improvement, so that we can continue to elevate safety and customer care standards.”