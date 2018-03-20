Bardsley hands Ancoats M&E package to Proline

Main contractor Bardsley Construction has given Proline Engineering Services the £3.6m building services package on Mulbury’s £30m private rented sector (PRS) development on Blossom Street in the Ancoats area of Manchester.

Designed by Tim Groom Architects, the development comprises two adjacent blocks of seven and eight storeys with a total of 140 apartments and three townhouses.

The concrete frame for the project is already under construction and Proline will be on site in June, with practical completion for the scheme scheduled for the end of March 2019.

Proline is currently in design development for the project to ensure the specification meets both client requirements and budgets. The mechanical scope of works will include incoming services, heating, cooling and ventilation, domestic hot and cold water and sanitation, smoke ventilation and sprinkler systems and building management system installation and integration.

The specification will include two combined heat and power units (CHPs), which will be linked to a district heating system supplying hot water to the apartments via heat interface units. The CHPs will also generate electricity, which will be fed into the grid as part of the overall energy strategy for the building.

Proline will also deliver the electrical design development and installation, including electrical distribution and containment, lighting, fire alarm, TV aerial and satellite, data and telephone systems, door entry, access control and CCTV. The company is also developing a modular service cupboard, which will be prefabricated off site for each apartment. Proline’s in-house design team is developing the concept in Revit and the modules will be constructed in-house at the company’s workshop facilities.

Proline Engineering Services managing director Andrew Mitton said: “The Blossom Street project demonstrates the potential to apply building services best practice in a private rental sector scheme with the specification of CHP energy and modular service cupboards. The use off-site modular units will streamline the programme by providing on-site labour efficiencies, while creating a smart and uniform appearance within a small, but highly-engineered, space.”