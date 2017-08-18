Bateman adds diggers and dumpers

Norwich-based Bateman Groundworks is investing more than £1.6m in new plant and vehicles in its 20th anniversary year.

Bateman Groundworks has taken delivery of five excavators and eight site dumpers and more are on order.

The nine-tonne Terex (Mecalac) TA9 dumpers, worth £235,000 are the latest additions after five Volvo crawler excavators, costing £275,500, were bought from local dealer Contractors Equipment Sales (CES) in May.

Four Hitachi Zaxis 135-US and three Hitachi 225-US excavators, together worth £642,000, are also on order for this year from Ben Burgess in Norwich.

On top of investing £1.26m in plant, an order for 45 vans has been placed with Holden Renault in Norwich, costing another £475,000.

Managing director Richard Bateman said: “We like to buy from local suppliers to support the Norfolk economy and always receive great service from our chosen suppliers. The new vehicles will be liveried with our company branding and on the road in the autumn.”