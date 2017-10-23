BBC renewal keeps Interserve order book topped up

Interserve’s ability to win new business seems unaffected by its well-publicised financial difficulties.

Latest new business to be secured by Interserve is a £140m contract with the BBC to provide facilities services until 2023.

This represents a four-year extension to a contract first awarded in 2014 under which Interserve provides total facilities management services across the broadcaster's UK estate.

In total the contract covers 150 sites and 560,000 m2 of floorspace, including the corporation's major offices and production facilities at MediaCityUK in Salford, Broadcasting House in Portland Place, London and Pacific Quay in Glasgow.

Services range from critical broadcast engineering, energy and utilities management to cleaning and security.

In addition to this contract, Interserve already delivers security guards and building contractor services for the BBC under separate frameworks.

Last week Interserve revealed that it was close to breaching the terms of its bank lending agreements and had called in financial advisors to devise a rescue plan. The next day it announced a £227m, facilities management contract with the government's Department for Work & Pensions, taking the company's order book past £7.5bn.