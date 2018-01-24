Bentley buys Indian software company

Bentley Systems has bought Mumbai-based software company S-Cube Futuretech.

S-Cube Futuretech provides systems for concrete building design and documentation for clients in India, South East Asia and the Middle East.

Its software, including RCDC, RCDC FE, RCDC Plan, and Steel Autodrafter, are design and documentation applications for structural concrete building engineers and designers. Automated documentation is localised to regional requirements and provides users with capabilities that are complementary to Bentley’s structural analysis, steel design and BIM applications, STAAD, RAM, and AECOsim Building Designer.

“More than two billion people will fill the world’s cities over the next 30 years,” said Raoul Karp, Bentley’s vice president of design engineering analysis. “This growth will continue to be concentrated in the developing markets of Asia, particularly India, China, and South East Asian countries. Efficient, automated, concrete design and detailing tools will be instrumental to every nation’s ability to address this demand.”

Since 2014, Bentley Systems and S-Cube have collaborated to develop integrated concrete design and analysis applications.

“We are excited to be joining with S-Cube’s expert team whose proven technology provides interactive and automated concrete design and drawing capabilities to our STAAD, RAM, and AECOsim Building Designer users,” said Santanu Das, senior vice president of design engineering for Bentley. “S-Cube brings a wealth of experience in providing concrete design and drawing automation for the India, Middle East, and South East Asia markets,”

Sajit Nair, CEO of S-Cube Futuretech, said: “As a global leader in the structural analysis and design space, Bentley brings state-of-the-art BIM and structural analysis technology, a strong user-centric ethos, and global market experience that will help scale our solutions to a much broader market. We are excited about bringing more functionality and capabilities to more users globally, in a shorter timeframe than we would have been able to otherwise.”