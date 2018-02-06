News » UK » Beresford to lead Welborne Garden Village build » published 6 Feb 2018
Beresford to lead Welborne Garden Village build
Hampshire-based Buckland Development, the developer behind the planned Welborne Garden Village in Fareham, has appointed Grainger’s John Beresford as managing director.
John Beresford was previously responsible for running Grainger’s strategic land business and worked on development projects including Wellesley in Aldershot and Berewood, Waterlooville.
While at Grainger, he also set up and managed Grainger Trust, a subsidiary that operates as a registered provider of affordable homes. He started his career with Bryant Homes and Taylor Woodrow.
Welborne Garden Village is one of the largest proposed new developments in the south of England, with 6,000 new homes planned for the next 20 years. It has been driven by Mark Thistlethwayte, whose family controls and manages the 7,000-acre Southwick Estate, part of which has been allocated for Welborne by Fareham Borough Council.
Buckland’s outline planning application is currently under consideration by the council and, subject to approval, Buckland is looking to start the first phase on site in 2019.
