News » UK » Berkeley plans prefab factory » published 8 Dec 2017
Berkeley plans prefab factory
House-builder Berkeley Group is planning to build modular housing components in a factory in Kent.
Berkeley Group has submitted a planning application for a 160,000 square foot facility in Gravesham in Kent. It bought the site from the Homes & Communities Agency.
“We have assembled a team of specialists who are working with the group's construction teams to design the factory space with the first components undergoing testing,” said Berkeley chief executive Rob Perrins.
Berkeley has already put a toe in the water with 22 prototype modular homes at its Kidbrooke Village housing development in southeast London.
This article was published on 8 Dec 2017 (last updated on 8 Dec 2017).