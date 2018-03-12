News » Over £20m » Bernicia repairs tasked to Engie » published 12 Mar 2018
Bernicia repairs tasked to Engie
Engie has won a £20m contract to improve social housing in Northumberland.
Engie’s regeneration business, formerly Keepmoat Regeneration, has been appointed by social housing landlord Bernicia to undertake a five-year programme of repairs and improvements, inside and out.
Bernicia owns and manages more than 14,000 properties in the northeast of England, providing housing, care and support services.
Inside, Engie will replace kitchens, heating, electrics, windows and doors, while outside it will work on repairs to roofs, chimneys and walls.
Regional managing director Andrew McIntosh said: “This is a carefully considered project that encompasses much more than just home improvements. We will work with Bernicia to identify local needs and aspirations to ensure we not only improve living conditions, but lives.”
