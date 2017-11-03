Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Thu November 23 2017

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » UK » BESA chief steps down after cycling accident » published 3 Nov 2017

BESA chief steps down after cycling accident

Paul McLaughlin has stepped down as chief executive of the Building Engineering Services Association (BESA) after breaking his back in a bicycling accident.

Paul McLaughlin Above: Paul McLaughlin

Deputy chief executive Bruce Kirton has stepped in on an interim basis while a permanent replacement is identified.

Paul McLaughlin, 47, became chief executive of the Building Engineering Services Association (formerly the Heating & Ventilation Contractors Association) in August 2015, taking over from Roderick Pettigrew.

BESA president Tim Hopkinson said: “Whilst Paul is expected to make a full recovery, following complications to injuries received in a cycling accident where he broke several vertebrae, he is stepping down from his role as chief executive of BESA to focus on his recovery.”

He added “In the past two years the association has been focussed on modernising, ensuring our ongoing relevance to both the industry and our members.”

Mr Hopkinson concluded “The association wishes Paul a full and speedy recovery, and we are confident that Bruce will ensure the smooth running of the association whilst we seek the right CEO for the next chapter in our association’s illustrious history.”

 

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 3 Nov 2017 (last updated on 3 Nov 2017).

More News Channels