BESA chief steps down after cycling accident
Paul McLaughlin has stepped down as chief executive of the Building Engineering Services Association (BESA) after breaking his back in a bicycling accident.
Deputy chief executive Bruce Kirton has stepped in on an interim basis while a permanent replacement is identified.
Paul McLaughlin, 47, became chief executive of the Building Engineering Services Association (formerly the Heating & Ventilation Contractors Association) in August 2015, taking over from Roderick Pettigrew.
BESA president Tim Hopkinson said: “Whilst Paul is expected to make a full recovery, following complications to injuries received in a cycling accident where he broke several vertebrae, he is stepping down from his role as chief executive of BESA to focus on his recovery.”
He added “In the past two years the association has been focussed on modernising, ensuring our ongoing relevance to both the industry and our members.”
Mr Hopkinson concluded “The association wishes Paul a full and speedy recovery, and we are confident that Bruce will ensure the smooth running of the association whilst we seek the right CEO for the next chapter in our association’s illustrious history.”
