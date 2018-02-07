News » UK » Board appointments at Eric Wright Construction » published 7 Feb 2018
Board appointments at Eric Wright Construction
Eric Wright Construction has shaken up its board of directors with four new appointments.
Dan Gosling, Steve Reid, John Harnett and James Eager join managing director John Wilson to form the new board of Eric Wright Construction.
Dan Gosling has been promoted to commercial director and Steve Reid has been named pre-construction director. They have been with Eric Wright Construction since 2000 and 1998 respectively, rising through the ranks.
John Harnett is appointed operations director, having joined the business in 2015. James Eager becomes surveying director, having joined in 2016.
Managing director John Wilson said: “These four promotions reflect the exceptional quality within our business. Our people are vital to what we do and we’ve always focused on developing our own talent and promoting from within as I strongly believe this plays a major part in achieving sustainable success for both us and our clients.
Eric Wright Construction is part of the Eric Wright Group and wholly-owned by the Eric Wright Charitable Trust.
