Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Tue December 05 2017

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » UK » Board appointments at SES » published 4 Dec 2017

Board appointments at SES

SES Engineering Services has appointed two regional business directors to its main board.

Messrs Knights, Jenkins and Tovey Above: Messrs Knights, Jenkins and Tovey

David Jenkins and Steve Tovey are joining managing director Jason Knights on the SES Board to help drive the Wates subsidiary’s three-year growth strategy.

David Jenkins has been appointed as business director for London and the Southeast; while Steve Tovey will join the board as business director for the Midlands and Southwest. Steve Tovet will also continue to have responsibility for Prism, the prefabrication facility in York, and will represent Prism at board level.

Managing director Jason Knights said: “I now firmly believe that we have the right senior leadership structure in place giving us the ability to focus on and service our clients in each region.  The representation of Prism at board level is vital and a strong indicator of the importance of offsite manufacturing to SES’ business strategy, growth and future success.”

 

 

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 4 Dec 2017 (last updated on 4 Dec 2017).

More News Channels