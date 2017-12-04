News » UK » Board appointments at SES » published 4 Dec 2017
Board appointments at SES
SES Engineering Services has appointed two regional business directors to its main board.
David Jenkins and Steve Tovey are joining managing director Jason Knights on the SES Board to help drive the Wates subsidiary’s three-year growth strategy.
David Jenkins has been appointed as business director for London and the Southeast; while Steve Tovey will join the board as business director for the Midlands and Southwest. Steve Tovet will also continue to have responsibility for Prism, the prefabrication facility in York, and will represent Prism at board level.
Managing director Jason Knights said: “I now firmly believe that we have the right senior leadership structure in place giving us the ability to focus on and service our clients in each region. The representation of Prism at board level is vital and a strong indicator of the importance of offsite manufacturing to SES’ business strategy, growth and future success.”
