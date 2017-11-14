News » Plant » Bobcat adds to telehandler range » published 14 Nov 2017
Bobcat adds to telehandler range
Latest addition to the Bobcat telehandler series is the TL30.70, with a maximum lift capacity of three tonnes and a maximum lift height of nearly seven metres.
The Bobcat TL30.70 is being marketed as a compact and cost-effective alternative to larger seven-metre telescopic handlers, for where working spaces are tight and increased manoeuvrability is needed.
It offers a maximum reach of four metres with a load of more than 1,000kg. At the maximum lift height, its can lift up to 2,000kg.
Like the existing TL26.60 and TL30.60 telehandlers in the Bobcat range, the TL30.70 is available with two different overall machine heights with a cab that can be mounted in two different ways – in a low position that results in a low 2.1-metre height or a higher position for better visibility. As standard, the cab is also suspended to enhance ride comfort.
Bobcat has a range of 12 telehandler models ranging from 2.6 to 4.1 tonne capacity with lifting heights from six to 18 metres.
This article was published on 14 Nov 2017 (last updated on 14 Nov 2017).