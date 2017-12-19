Bombadier JV wins Chinese monorail contract

Bombardier’s Chinese joint venture has won its first monorail contract.

The PBTS joint venture between Bombardier Transportation and CRRC is to provide the Bombardier Innovia Monorail 300 platform, along with a total of 240 cars to Wuhu City in China's Anhui Province.

The total contract is valued at approximately CNY1.785bn (£196m). Bombardier owns 50% of the shares in the joint venture.

The project involves two lines – one of 30.3km with 24 stations and the other of 16.5km with 12 stations – that will form the rail backbone in the city.

Jianwei Zhang, president of Bombardier China said: “We are very proud to have been selected by Wuhu city to provide our first, and the most modern monorail system in China. Medium capacity monorails are a highly-efficient and environmentally-friendly alternative to metros and Bombardier’s experience, having delivered monorail technology for over 20 years including operating and maintaining these systems, was the core reason why Wuhu city chose our joint venture. This choice will ensure that Wuhu gets a reliable and green transportation system that better serves its passengers. We are confident that the monorail will become an icon for Wuhu city and we will see more Bombardier Monorail systems in other Chinese cities in the future.”