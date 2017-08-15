Bombardier picked for Thailand's first monorails

Bombardier Transportation has won contracts for use of its technology on two mass rapid transit lines in Bangkok, Thailand.

The country’s first monorail lines, which are designed to improve the commute for more than 400,000 people a day, will be equipped with its Bombardier Innovia Monorail 300 system. The Bombardier contracts also include providing the project management, systems engineering and integration, testing and commissioning for the new trains and systems.

The contracts are with Northern Bangkok Monorail and Eastern Bangkok Monorail, which are responsible for the turnkey construction and 30-year concessions of the new, elevated lines.

Bombardier will design and supply the mechanical and electrical elements for the two monorail lines, and deliver a combined total of 72, four-car Innovia Monorail 300 trains equipped with Bombardier Cityflo 650 automatic train control technology for driverless operation.

The contract with NBM concerns the new 34.5km Khae Rai-MinBuri (Pink) Line while the work for EBM is for the 30.4 km Lat Phrao-Samrong (Yellow) Line.

The monorails will integrate with the existing transportation network and run at speeds up to 80km/h with a maximum capacity of over 28,000 passengers per hour, per direction.