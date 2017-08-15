News » International » Bombardier picked for Thailand's first monorails » published 15 Aug 2017
Bombardier picked for Thailand's first monorails
Bombardier Transportation has won contracts for use of its technology on two mass rapid transit lines in Bangkok, Thailand.
The country’s first monorail lines, which are designed to improve the commute for more than 400,000 people a day, will be equipped with its Bombardier Innovia Monorail 300 system. The Bombardier contracts also include providing the project management, systems engineering and integration, testing and commissioning for the new trains and systems.
The contracts are with Northern Bangkok Monorail and Eastern Bangkok Monorail, which are responsible for the turnkey construction and 30-year concessions of the new, elevated lines.
Bombardier will design and supply the mechanical and electrical elements for the two monorail lines, and deliver a combined total of 72, four-car Innovia Monorail 300 trains equipped with Bombardier Cityflo 650 automatic train control technology for driverless operation.
The contract with NBM concerns the new 34.5km Khae Rai-MinBuri (Pink) Line while the work for EBM is for the 30.4 km Lat Phrao-Samrong (Yellow) Line.
The monorails will integrate with the existing transportation network and run at speeds up to 80km/h with a maximum capacity of over 28,000 passengers per hour, per direction.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 15 Aug 2017 (last updated on 15 Aug 2017).