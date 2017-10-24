Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Thu November 23 2017

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » Plant » BooBoo favours DustBoss » published 24 Oct 2017

BooBoo favours DustBoss

BooBoo Plant Hire has bought its eighth DustBoss DB60 mobile dust suppression unit, giving it one of the largest dust suppression rental fleets in the country.

DustBoss DB60 at work on the Isle of Dogs Above: DustBoss DB60 at work on the Isle of Dogs

BooBoo Plant Hire director Terry Guilder said he chose DustBoss, supplied by dealer Inmalo, having had issues with manoeuvrability, and water and power supply, with other dust suppression systems.

DustBoss systems use a high powered fan to drive air through a ring of high pressure water jets, creating a tunnelled water vapour mist.

Teryy Guilder said that the DustBoss DB60 had the best performance of any dust suppression unit that the company had tried, with a 65-metre throw and 1,900-square-metre coverage.

The new DustBoss’ first outing was on a demolition project on the Isle of Dog in east London for Erith Group.

BooBoo Plant Hire was set up in Hertfordshire last year by Terry Guilder with Harry Allen, the owner of Aitch Demolition, to hire equipment to the demolition and construction industries.

 

 

 

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 24 Oct 2017 (last updated on 24 Oct 2017).

More News Channels