News » Plant » BooBoo favours DustBoss » published 24 Oct 2017
BooBoo favours DustBoss
BooBoo Plant Hire has bought its eighth DustBoss DB60 mobile dust suppression unit, giving it one of the largest dust suppression rental fleets in the country.
BooBoo Plant Hire director Terry Guilder said he chose DustBoss, supplied by dealer Inmalo, having had issues with manoeuvrability, and water and power supply, with other dust suppression systems.
DustBoss systems use a high powered fan to drive air through a ring of high pressure water jets, creating a tunnelled water vapour mist.
Teryy Guilder said that the DustBoss DB60 had the best performance of any dust suppression unit that the company had tried, with a 65-metre throw and 1,900-square-metre coverage.
The new DustBoss’ first outing was on a demolition project on the Isle of Dog in east London for Erith Group.
BooBoo Plant Hire was set up in Hertfordshire last year by Terry Guilder with Harry Allen, the owner of Aitch Demolition, to hire equipment to the demolition and construction industries.
This article was published on 24 Oct 2017 (last updated on 24 Oct 2017).