Bouygues expands BIM scope

Bouygues Construction has brought in Dassault Systèmes and Accenture to accelerate use of digital collaboration across its sites and supply chain.

The three companies have signed an agreement to develop a digital environment for collaborative construction project management, based on Dassault Systèmes’ 3D Experience platform, already used in other industries including automotive and aerospace.

The initiative is designed to help Bouygues Construction centralise information throughout the project lifecycle, from design to operation, and share it with all internal and external stakeholders. It is also aimed at enabling better structuring of Bouygues’ operating methods through the use of more standardised processes.

Bouygues Construction chairman and chief executive Philippe Bonnave said: “The transformation programme we are launching with Dassault Systèmes and Accenture marks a fundamental change for Bouygues Construction, signifying a modernisation of our businesses. By providing our employees and our supply chain with a digital work platform, employing all our project data across the board, this solution will guarantee greater efficiency to help us satisfy our customers’ expectations.”

Dassault Systèmes vice chairman and CEO Bernard Charlès said: “Smart and sustainable cities include complex networks of systems that require a new way of thinking in the construction industry. Natural resources must be used more efficiently, construction costs reduced, and designers, contractors and operators brought closer together. The 3D Experience platform gives Bouygues Construction a unique opportunity to be the pioneer in the construction sector with business processes and a holistic approach integrating the company and its supply chain into a value creation chain. Thanks to the parallel exchange of data between the virtual world and the real world, Bouygues Construction will be able to set new standards of efficiency and capture all the business value expected from its digital transformation.”

Christian Nibourel, Accenture’s country managing director for France and Benelux, said: “This is one of the very first such initiatives in the construction sector. By using the latest digital technologies to enable the simultaneous collaboration of the whole ecosystem of a construction project, Bouygues Construction will have better control of costs and deadlines while minimising risks and adapting to subsequent changes in customers’ needs and in the standards in force, which can be very numerous during the construction process.”