Bouygues wins Keele Innovation Hub

Bouygues has won a £12m contract for a landmark new building for Keele University.

The three-storey Smart Innovation Hub building will be built at the entrance to Keele University as part of its Science & Innovation Park.

The building will house Keele University Management School and also offer incubation space alongside for new and developing businesses.

A large central atrium area will connect a range of flexible spaces on the lower ground floor, the use of which will be shared between research and innovation businesses, teaching and research.

Bouygues UK was selected for the single stage design and build contract through open tender.

The 4,200m2 Smart Innovation Hub has been designed by BDP, which is now novated to Bouygues. In-keeping with the university's green ethos, the facility has been planned with a focus on sustainability, resulting in a BREEAM 'excellent' rating.

Completion is expected in spring 2019.

Further Images