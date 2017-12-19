News » Up To £20m » Bouygues wins Keele Innovation Hub » published 19 Dec 2017
Bouygues wins Keele Innovation Hub
Bouygues has won a £12m contract for a landmark new building for Keele University.
The three-storey Smart Innovation Hub building will be built at the entrance to Keele University as part of its Science & Innovation Park.
The building will house Keele University Management School and also offer incubation space alongside for new and developing businesses.
A large central atrium area will connect a range of flexible spaces on the lower ground floor, the use of which will be shared between research and innovation businesses, teaching and research.
Bouygues UK was selected for the single stage design and build contract through open tender.
The 4,200m2 Smart Innovation Hub has been designed by BDP, which is now novated to Bouygues. In-keeping with the university's green ethos, the facility has been planned with a focus on sustainability, resulting in a BREEAM 'excellent' rating.
Completion is expected in spring 2019.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Further Images
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 19 Dec 2017 (last updated on 19 Dec 2017).