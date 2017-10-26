Bovis fined for out-of-hours breach

Bovis Homes has been fined for carrying out construction work outside of hours agreed in its planning conditions.

Bovis Homes admitted the two offences at a hearing yesterday at Telford Magistrates Court. It was fined £3,500 and ordered to pay £528 costs.

The prosecution was brought by Telford & Wrekin Council planning enforcement officers and followed complaints from the public about work outside of agreed hours on a site that Bovis Homes was developing off Edgmond Road in Newport.

The court was told that the planning condition for the site stipulated that work, delivery of materials or collection of equipment could only take place between 7.30am and 6pm Monday to Friday and from 8am to 1pm on Saturday. No work was permitted on a Sunday or a bank holiday.

The offences took place on 29th March 2017 and on the Easter Monday Bank Holiday on 17th April 2017.

This was the second time this year that Telford & Wrekin Council has prosecuted Bovis. In March 2017 Bovis Homes was fined £15,750 for another nine similar offences at the same site.