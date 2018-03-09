BRE chief hands in his notice

Building Research Establishment chief executive Peter Bonfield is leaving the organisation in the summer to become vice-chancellor and president of the University of Westminster.

Peter Bonfield joined BRE as a research scientist in 1992 and rose through ranks to become chief executive of the BRE Group of companies in January 2012.

BRE chairman Chris Earnshaw said: “As group CEO, Peter has brought a clear focus to the purpose, vision and mission of the BRE Group and the importance of our multidisciplinary science base, from which we create products, standards, tools, qualifications and services that bring about positive impact on the quality of the built environment. He has championed the organisational values of health, safety and wellbeing, professional excellence; being collaborative; and beyond reproach in all we do. Under his leadership we have seen a transformation of our products and services through the use of digital technologies and systems.

“Peter has also led the international expansion of BRE’s client base and impact. This has included launching new businesses in China and the US and partnerships in Europe and South America. In the UK he has brought about a number of acquisitions and mergers with organisations that share our vision. He will leave BRE as a highly respected organisation in the built environment sector and strongly positioned for future growth.”

Peter Bonfield is also a non-executive board member of the government’s Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, for whom he has carried out two reviews - Grown in Britain (a 2013 initiative for sustainable woodlands and forests) and the Public Procurement & Food review (a 2014 drive to improve public procurement of food).