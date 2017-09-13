Breedon taps up AI director

Breedon has recruited Mike Pearce from Aggregate Industries to run its southern division.

Mike Pearce, currently managing director of the aggregates division of Aggregate Industries, moves to Breedon in January 2018 as chief executive of Breedon Southern. He also joins Breedon's executive committee.

Mr Pearce takes over from Tim Hall, who is leaving Breedon at the end of September. In the interim, the Southern division will be led by Colin Parke, who currently runs Breedon Southern's Central region, reporting to group chief executive Pat Ward.

Pat Ward said: "Mike brings vast experience of the construction materials sector to Breedon, having held senior management positions in every key area of the industry. Just as importantly, he shares our values and culture. We are delighted to have attracted him to Breedon and look forward to welcoming him to our leadership team.”