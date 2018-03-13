News » UK » Brexit drives BRE to move CE testing to Dublin » published 13 Mar 2018
Brexit drives BRE to move CE testing to Dublin
The Building Research Establishment is moving its CE marking business to Dublin in preparation for the UK’s exit from the European Union next year.
BRE Global has established a new office in Ireland’s capital for its European conformity testing and certification activities.
With support from the Irish government, newly established BRE Global Ireland Ltd is applying for EU Notified Body status to take over BRE Global’s current activities under the Construction Products Regulation (CPR) and other directives.
It is also planning to invest €3.5m in a test laboratory in Dublin later this year, staffed by local engineers, scientists and technicians to test construction and fire protection products.
BRE Global managing director Debbie Smith said: “BRE Global has been carrying out independent third party technical assessment of construction products for CE marking for a number of years – this is a very important step to enable us to continue to deliver the service that our current and future clients need, whether manufacturers, importers or distributors of construction products within Europe.”
Martin Shanahan, chief executive of the Irish industrial development authority, IDA Ireland, said: “IDA Ireland has been tirelessly competing for all mobile Brexit investment opportunities, promoting Ireland as the ideal solution for companies who are seeking to relocate parts of their businesses from the UK. Today’s announcement is yet another Brexit win for Ireland and demonstrates the confidence global investors have in Ireland as a result of our track record, attractive business environment and talented workforce.”
